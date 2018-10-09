Chairman of Khorfakkan Municipal Council stresses keenness to cooperate with UoS

  • Tuesday 09, October 2018 in 1:00 PM
  • His Excellency Dr. Rashed Khamis Al Naqbi
Sharjah 24: His Excellency Dr. Rashed Khamis Al Naqbi, Chairman of Khorfakkan Municipal Council stressed the Council's keenness to strengthen the cooperation with the University of Sharjah (UoS) in various fields, especially in supporting the students and increasing their learning achievements.
His Excellency Al Naqbi highlighted the importance of strengthening relations with various government departments.
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, His Excellency Al Naqbi expressed the Council’s keenness to support the University of Sharjah and its community initiatives, achieving further scientific and moral advancement.
 
Commenting on the meeting, His Excellency Al Naqbi said that various topics were discussed, including a detailed discussion about the Council’s strategic plan, which extends till 2020.