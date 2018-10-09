Sultan bin Ahmed chairs consultative council meeting of the College of Communication at UoS

These partnerships aid in implementing the visions and ideas that support the process of developing the educational environment to be compatible with the demands of the job market.

This was during the first meetings of the Consultative Council of the College of Communication at the University of Sharjah, and in the attendance of His Excellency Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University, along with the council’s members.

His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi stated that students are their main concern, and preparing and qualifying them in the best way reflects on the future of this nation. He also highlighted the importance of implementing programs and plans that contribute to supporting students’ ambitions following their academic qualification, and training them in media institutions and participating in providing job opportunities for distinguished students following their graduation.

The Chairperson of the Consultative Council expressed his gratitude for the University of Sharjah’s efforts for improving in the educational process and praised the work of the College of Communication Consultative Council, which combines in its membership both the academic and media public and private sectors.

His Excellency Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi urged the Council’s members to put forth joint proposals that combined both poles: the educational process and the media sectors. This is to hone the media talents of the students and to prepare them to work efficiently and provide them with the expertise that supports their educational skills applications.

He also pointed out the need to align study plans with the future technological directions to provide graduates with the ability to simulate successive developments. His Excellency also addressed the importance of encouraging creativity and innovation in the educational process as it forms the fundamental pillars of competency development.

The members of the College’s Consultative Council attended the meeting, which include: Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Acting Secretary General of Sharjah Media Council; and Saad Al-Rubaian, Director of the Kuwait Business Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

In his address during the meeting, His Excellency Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University, expressed his pleasure in attending this meeting and assured that the College of Communications at the University will be the strongest and most active in the media platform due to the joint cooperation and support from national and international parties. The University of Sharjah, he added, is now a comprehensive University considered one of the top four strongest universities in the UAE, according to international classifications. The University also reached approximately 400 published research papers in the past year, which indicates that it is moving in a continuous development trajectory. This is thanks to the supervision and support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University.

For his part, Dr. Salah Taher, the Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs, added that the University of Sharjah is keen on connecting the College and its Consultative Council with the national and regional community institutions. This is to ensure the essential role of the Council as a link to benefit from the expertise and proposed suggestions to improve curriculums and the education process at the College.

Dr. Essam Naser, Dean of the College of Communication, gave a special overview of the College during which he clarified its mission and goals of offering comprehensive educational programs in line with the latest global trends. This is in addition to conducting academic research that contributes to knowledge development, providing excellent services in the areas of applied research and other puplication.

The Dean also explained the admission and graduation requirements for Bachelor’s and Master’s students, as well as the new programs expected to launch in the upcoming Academic Year. He then discussed the most significant challenges the College is currently facing, and the ways to overcome them.