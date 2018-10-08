Al Qasimia University’s new students visit Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

The visit was organised within the framework of its vision, which is in line with the strategy of Al Qasimia University. The visitors underscored the Mosque’s humanitarian message to the entire world.

The students were also briefed on the Mosque’s library, which contain numerous books and encyclopedias in various fields.

Touring the Mosque, the students were further briefed on its features, decorations, and its role in spreading the tolerance of Islam.

During the visit, the students expressed their pleasure to visit this architecture edifice, which is one of the most important religious destinations in the world.

For his part, Dr. Rashad Salem, Vice Chancellor of Al Qasimia University, underscored the University's vision to organise such programs, highlighting its importance for the tourism sector.