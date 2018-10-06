UoS to organise ‘FISICPAC’ conference in November

The Head of the Department of Applied Physics and Astronomy and the Chair of the Conference’s Scientific Committee Prof. Attaelmanan Gaffar stated that the Conference is in collaboration with the Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences (SCASS), European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN), and the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP).

He added that the Conference will host a large number of international speakers and representatives from various universities and research centers.

During the scientific and research sessions, more than 95 research papers will be presented that highlight recent scientific discoveries in the fields of high energy physics, particle physics, as well as astrophysics and cosmology.

This Conference is unique as it features varied research topics including discussing particle physics and its future, direct and indirect research of dark matter, cosmology, string theory, astrophysics, and particle detectors and devices.

The conference also presents an opportunity for the UAE’s researchers and students to exchange experience and ideas with the participating experts and scientists from the various international research centers as well as to work on forming research teams on the topics presented at the conference.