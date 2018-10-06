Tunisian Consul General visits Al Qasimia University

Welcoming the Tunisian official and his accompanying delegation, Dr. Rashad Salem, the director of Al Qasimia University pointed out that one of the most important strategic objectives of the university set by its the President of the university, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, is to cooperate with the corresponding scientific institutions, with the purpose of developing scientific research and serving the society.

During the meeting, Dr. Rashad briefed his guests on the idea of establishing the university and the unlimited support provided by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and his follow-up to all phases of development of the university to become one of the best-known universities at all local, regional and international levels.

The Tunisian consul general expressed his admiration for the pioneering experience of Al Qasimia University, which he described as one of the beacons of science in the Arab and Islamic world. He expressed the desire of Tunisian universities to establish cooperation channels with Al Qasimia University and enhance cooperation with it in all areas through , the exchange of students and professors, and studies and joint scientific research projects. He noted that he will follow up the nomination of students to study at Al Qasimia University after meeting all the requirements and conditions of admission in force at the university.

After the meeting, the delegation toured the university and learned about its advanced and modern capabilities.

Before the end of the visit, shields were exchanged and photographs were taken with the accompanying delegation of the Consul General of the Republic of Tunisia.