NYU Abu Dhabi launches Breast Health Awareness Campaign

With an aim to spread positivity alongside awareness of the disease, NYUAD's Breast Health Month campaign seeks to spark conversation and encourage the community to understand the importance of breast health and take action on this critical issue. With 44% of cancer cases diagnosed amongst women in the UAE being breast cancer, breast health is significant as ever.

NYUAD Interim Director of Health and Wellness and Health and Fitness Wayne Young said, "Our community is enthusiastically committed to supporting breast health awareness, and we’re incredibly proud to be launching our fourth annual campaign on this important cause. We hope that this year our awareness campaign encourages women to assess their own breast health, and urge family and friends to do the same."

NYUAD will be hosting and participating in a variety of sports and community events. On October 8th, they will organise the Annual Pink Fitness Games. This will include an evening of friendly competition while showing solidarity with the hashtag #tougherthancancer, in addition to an evening of inspirational talks in collaboration with the Department of Health on October 10, which will feature a number of female Emirati athletes sharing breast health awareness information as well.

NYUAD will also participate in The ADCB Pink Run on October 12, with around 50 runners and 20 volunteers from NYUAD, to raise awareness and support for the Breast Health Month campaign. Participants from across Abu Dhabi are welcome to join, dressed in pink, to run in solidarity with cancer victims.

Alongside raising awareness of breast health, the University is on the frontline of cancer research, as students and faculty are developing innovative research in a variety of areas, including using nanotechnology in the fight against cancer, where nanoparticles deliver drugs which stop tumors in their early stages.