SCASS participates in 69th Annual International Astronautical Congress in Germany

The International Astronautical Federation, IAF, along with the International Academy of Astronautics, IAA, the International Institute of Space Law, IISL, and the Space Generation Advisory Council, SGAC, organised the congress from 1st to 5th October, 2018, under the theme "Involving Everyone".

The IAC is a leading international and interdisciplinary forum for space sciences and related topics with over 4,000 participants and 1,600 scientific presentations annually. The congress this year puts emphasis on the new generation of space experts, expansion of equal opportunities, and the involvement of new countries and start-up companies in the global space field.

The delegation from the Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences used this opportunity in joining the IAC to highlight the various research initiatives and efforts at the centre and University of Sharjah including showcasing the ongoing research projects at the centre’s observatory and different research laboratories such as the "CubeSat Lab", the "Space Weather and Ionosphere Lab", the "Meteorite Center", the "Radio Astronomy Lab", and the "Geographic Information Systems and Remote Sensing Center." SCASS also participated in this congress with the aim of building connections with international participants, organisations, and institutes to explore potential future collaborative research ideas and projects.

SCASS will also participate in the technical sessions and workshops offered at the IAC on Science and Exploration, Technology, Space and Society, Applications and Operations, and Infrastructure.

At the conclusion of the congress, the SCASS delegation heads to Neustrelitz where the German Aerospace Centre’s (DLR) Institute of Communication and Navigation is situated to visit the working group "Ionospheric Effects and Corrections." The group will present their operational space weather service (IMPC) and related research with the aim of identifying potential areas of collaboration and exploring joint project ideas between SCASS and the DLR. The delegation, during the visit to the DLR, will give an overview of the research projects and work at the University of Sharjah and SCASS as well as present the "Comparative Planetology of Martian Ionosphere", an ongoing research project at the Ionosphere Laboratory at SCASS.