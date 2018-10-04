Department of Applied Biology at UoS organises a workshop for discussing master’s research

Prof. Madjid Merabti, Dean of the College of Sciences, attended the workshop along with Prof. Raafat Al-Awadi, Dean of the College of Graduate Studies; Prof. Ali Al-Keblawy, Head of the Department of Applied Biology; Prof. Ismail Saadoun, Coordinator for the Master’s of Science in Biotechnology program; as well as faculty members from the Departments of Applied Biology and Chemistry and the College of Pharmacy.

The workshop included a presentation of the research interests of the various research groups as well as exploring the possible areas of joint cooperation in scientific research and student supervision. The discussions during the workshop showcased the variety of research ideas, which included some that contribute to finding solutions in the environmental, molecular biology, immunology, and microbiology fields.