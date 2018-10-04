UoS welcomes its new students

Prof. Elsiddig Ahmed ElMustafa El Sheikh, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, attended the assembly along with Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies; Prof. Qutayba Hamid Al Heialy, Vice Chancellor for Medical Colleges and Health Sciences and Dean of College of Medicine; Mr. Majid Al-Jarwan, Vice Chancellor for Public Relations; Prof. Mahmoud Darabseh, Dean of Male Students’ Affairs as well as a number of deans, department directors, faculty and staff members, and the University’s students.

The assembly began with the National Anthem followed by an informative short film prepared by the Deanship to introduce the students to the services and extracurricular activities provided by them for the University’s students, which cover cultural, athletic, social, and artistic areas to contribute to qualifying the students and honing their skills. This is in addition to the educational and entertainment trips organized by the Deanship throughout the year. The film also showcased the University’s Art Studio, the students’ residence, and the sports complex equipped with the latest machines and halls.

Students were also introduced to the University’s regulations and policies through a short informative film prepared by the Business Services Department at the University. The film included a number of security and safety instructions such as adhering to the traffic regulations inside the University campus, the significance of exit and entry permits and the University vehicle stickers, as well as complying with the University’s Code of Conduct.

In his address on the occasion, the Chancellor of the University relayed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University, and his wishes for their continued success in their academic journeys. The Chancellor then congratulated the students for choosing the University of Sharjah as it is one of the largest universities in the UAE in terms of the numbers of enrolled students and offered programs for graduate studies. He added that it houses the strongest and most distinguished research institutes and centers, and has branches all over the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Chancellor continued stating that the University’s doors are always open to offer the students support through both the faculty and staff members in all areas concerning extracurricular and academic activities including culture, athletics, and arts. The main goal of the University, he added, is not solely academic education, but also to allow students to grow as researchers, scientists, professionals, and ambassadors of the University.

The Chancellor of the University then addressed the plans of His Highness to enhance the academic environment at the University through the establishment of two fully-equipped student forums that offer shaded and air-conditioned hallways as well as the plan for developing the facilities necessary to support a scientific research environment. He concluded his address by urging the students to be creative and innovative, to participate in national and international competitions, and to work on scientific research. He also stressed the significance of complying with the University’s ethics and to pursue their roles in community development and service.

Student Ali Al Ketbi, President of the Students Council, gave a speech on behalf of the Council during which he welcomed the new students and introduced them to the Council’s role in meeting the needs of the students and then following up with the University’s various departments through the Deanship of Male Students’ Affairs.

The orientation assembly program also included a range of activities including the Success and Ambition segment during which students shared with their new colleagues some of the experiences and challenges they encountered throughout their academic journeys. They also relayed some examples of their participation in extracurricular activities and contents inside and outside the University.