Ali Al Zaabi: UoS –Khorfakkan has most valuable teaching resources

  • Monday 01, October 2018 in 6:43 PM
Sharjah 24: Dr. Ali Obaid Al Zaabi, Vice Assistant Chancellor of Financial and Administrative Affairs at the University of Sharjah (UoS), said that the University’s campus in Khorfakkan has some of the most valuable teaching resources, adding that the new students are lucky to have all necessary components of excellence at their disposal.
He continued that the UoS has established its top-notch global position with the wise vision and intensive follow up of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University.
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of a reception UoS’ Khorfakkan Campus held to welcome freshmen, Dr. Al Zaabi stressed the keenness of the university to organise such an event to welcome newcomers and give them the opportunity to intermingle with the teaching and administrative staff.
 
He advised students to benefit from the facilities and services the university delivers. 