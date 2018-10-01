Adnan Sarhan: UoS provides all components of excellence to its students

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of a reception UoS’ Khorfakkan Campus held to welcome freshmen, Dr. Sarhan underlined the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and President of the UoS, to make the new academic year a year of excellence, pointing out His Highness’ instructions to the management of the university to give more attention to develop education and students’ skills.

He also emphasised that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah is keen to transfer from traditional education to modern education, and enhance interactive educational programmes.

Prof. Sarhan counselled new students on the importance of considering ethical aspects and observing the values and principles of the pure Islam as well as community’s traditions and norms. He called on students to benefit from the various educational, sport and entertainment facilities available at the university, and to enhance participating in extracurricular activities.