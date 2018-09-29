AURAK ranks high in Scopus Database

Scopus is the largest database of peer-reviewed literature, encompassing scientific journals, books, and conference publications. The extensive global scholarship indexed in Scopus includes research in science, arts and humanities, social sciences, medicine, and technology. A high ranking in Scopus is understood by many to be one of the top indicators of excellence in research worldwide.

AURAK is a public non-profit, independent, coeducational institution of higher education, which provides an integrated North American-style education. It is accredited by the Ministry of Education in the UAE and offers twenty-two undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines. In September 2017 AURAK stood at the 24th position out of 98 institutions with Scopus affiliations in the UAE, with 249 Scopus publications.

Within a period of one year there has been a 62 percent increase in Scopus publications with the 2018 ranking, with AURAK climbing the competitive ladder to the twelfth slot out of 103 institutions, and with the faculty publishing 403 Scopus documents. With its prodigious rate of quality publications, AURAK has risen higher in the rankings even with increased numbers of competitors in the field.