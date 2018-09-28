Al Qasimia University welcomes 200 new students

The ceremony is to confirm the University’s keenness to translate the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the President of Al Qasimia University, of the importance of cultures meeting through the University as an incubator for students from all over the world.

Dr. Rashad Salem welcomed the new students, stressing the keenness of the University's family to offer deep multi-knowledge in accordance with a holistic view that adopts modern Islamic prospect.

He also called on students to adhere to the laws and regulations, and to show cooperation so that they can get greater amount of benefit from the university and its staff. He also urged students to exert utmost efforts to reach the highest levels of excellence and success.