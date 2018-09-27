University of Sharjah’s College of Pharmacy celebrated the World Pharmacy Day

Attending the celebration were Dr. Mariam Galadari, Pharmacy Division Chairperson of the Emirates Medical Association and Secretary General of the Arab Pharmacists Union; Mr. Majid Al-Jarwan, Vice Chancellor for Public Relations at the University; Prof. Ayman Noreddin, Dean of the College of Pharmacy. This along with a number of college deans, departments and centers’ directors, faculty and staff members, and 300 participating male and female students. The celebration was under the title: “Pharmacists are Your Experts.”

The celebration began with a welcoming speech from the Dean of the College of Pharmacy who welcomed the attendees and addressed the unique role of the College in offering academic programs that aim to nurture and produce a skilled generation of pharmacists specialized in providing the best health care and services to society. He continued stressing that the College applied an innovative education strategy that contributes to producing pharmacists equipped with the best knowledge and skills required to creating positive changes in their communities.

He added that the College also works on attracting qualified local and international faculty members with vast and varied experiences in their field. Faculty members who, he continued, effectively and significantly contribute to serving society through partaking in raising awareness of pharmaceutical and health care concerns. The College also focuses on directing its students towards participating in various scientific and extracurricular activities as well as participating in scientific research and competitions at conferences inside and outside the UAE.

For her part, Dr. Manal Al-Shaarawy, Chairperson of the Pharmacy Students Scientific Committee, remarked that the goal of this celebration is to introduce the mission of the pharmacy field and supporting the role of clinical pharmacists in their academic and clinical fields. This is through highlighting the effective roles of pharmacists in: health awareness; promoting the concept of pharmaceutical safety; improving the level of scientific research; and providing simplified pharmaceutical consultations to the community.

The celebration included various discussion sessions during the first of which the Dean of the College of Pharmacy spoke about the pharmacy profession, its ethics, the future of its students, along with discussing how pharmacists can become distinguished in their profession. During the second session, Dr. Rami Sharaf, Founder of True North Company, spoke about the communication skills in the medical fields. In the third session, the Founder of Via Sana Wellness Company Ms. Alessia Donato talked about the life skills necessary for overcoming emotional stress and anxiety. As for the fourth session, Life Coach Ms. Catherine Nee spoke about leadership and social intelligence.

The celebration also included multiple events such as the first year College of Pharmacy students wearing their white coats, various student activities and scientific competitions, and their participation in the pharmacy exhibit different areas. In the conclusion of the World Pharmacy Day celebration, the speakers and sponsors were honored and the winning students of the scientific poster competition were announced.