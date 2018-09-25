Al Qasimia University organises a lecture for its female students

  • Tuesday 25, September 2018 in 4:27 PM
Sharjah24: The Deanship of Student Affairs at Al Qasimia University organised a lecture entitled "Your goals for the new year 2018", presented by Dr. Sumaya Al Shamayla, Psychologist at the University of Sharjah.
The lecture comes within the framework of interactive cultural lectures offered by the Deanship of Student Affairs in different departments throughout the academic year, which will help students adapt to university life in the most important stages of life. This stage of personal growth and academic learning for students during the increase in the percentage of academic achievement.
 
The lecture was attended by a large number of new students from different disciplines and colleges. The meeting was characterized by an atmosphere of interactive and positive dialogue.