Dr. Abdullatif Al Shamsi: "LEQA" initiative aims to create a generation of entrepreneurs

The initiative allows male and female youth to meet national figures and successful leaders who will inspire them with their thoughts and expertise in entrepreneurship.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dr. Al Shamsi confirmed that “LEQA” is aimed at learning through a dialogue session with creative entrepreneurs in the UAE and today, the initiative hosted an eminent Emirati figure, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, who spoke about several success stories and the difficulties that will face future entrepreneurs, adding these difficulties are important and motivational factors for HCT students to learn about the practical side and future challenges they will deal with at work.

Al Shamsi highlighted HCT’s support for small and medium-sized enterprises, which have become an integral part of its educational system, adding that HCT has allocated about 5% of the graduates to be involved in the field of entrepreneurship.