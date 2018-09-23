26 Emirati students from 13 schools Excel in Chinese Language at ZU

The event was organised by the Confucius Institute at Zayed University held on Saturday, Sept 22 in the Abu Dhabi campus in the presence of His Excellency Lin Yado, Minister- Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in the UAE, Dr Mouawiya Al Awad, Director of Institute for Community Engagement - Zayed University and Supervisor to the Confucius Institute.

The event welcomed competing schools’ principals, students' families, members of the Chinese community and representatives of the Chinese media in the UAE.

This large-scale international competition is sponsored by Confucius Institute Headquarters (Hanban). Since its launch in 2007, this annual event has been held consecutively for 10 years and attracted a considerable number of students from more than 140 countries to join over 500 Confucius Institutes spread worldwide.

His Excellency Mr Yado, praised the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces, to include Chinese language learning within 200 Emirati schools in the near future, explaining that three years ago there was only Hamdan Bin Zayed School in Abu Dhabi, whilst today it is taught in 13 schools in the UAE.

He gave recognition as well to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, when he said, “Determination, strategy and vision for the future are our real resources in the quest for excellence and success.” which is a clear indication and realising the aspirational value of the ongoing relationships between the UAE and China.

“Mastering the Chinese language is the key to discern China's rapid development train. China has become the world's second largest economy and the world's largest industrial, trade and foreign exchange reserve,” he said. “With 1.4 billion people and the rapid growth of the middle class, China has reached the top of promising markets around the world. Since the reform and opening-up policy was introduced 40 years ago, the average annual growth rate of GDP has reached 9.5 per cent, the foreign trade volume has reached 14.5 per cent, the contribution to the world economy has remained at 30 per cent, and the Chinese economy has provided expertise and reference to other developing countries.”

“Dear Students, Chinese studies are key to becoming ambassadors to consolidate the China-UAE alliance and ongoing relations,” he said.

Fatma Al Bastaki, From Abu Dhabi Knowledge and Education Authority and the Director of Hamdan Bin Zayed School, said that the event hosts a culmination of months of work by very diligent students, who are demonstrating their innovation, teamwork, problem-solving and communication skills in a very positive manner.

“Last year, we had 2 students from our Hamdan bin Zayed School participate in this exciting competition. It offered them an invaluable experience in their learning of the various aspects of bridge-building, but equally, as important, it gave them an outstanding opportunity to visit China in October in Kunming City and compete with students from 105 other countries over the world.” “I am pleased to share that this year our participation has been increased considerably, with 5 of our students now competing in the competition.”

Du Wei, the Chinese director of Confucius Institute at Zayed University, said “This year, we have received applications of so many students from schools all over the UAE and we actually had to control the number of participants for this event. It is an indication of a future bright prospect of teaching and learning Chinese in the UAE.”

“We organized a trip to China during the Spring Break from March 24 to April 4 for our ZU students. For next year, 2019, 10 female students from Zayed University, 10 girls from grade 10 and above will be selected to go to China to attend a two weeks trip, to enhance their language and cultural experience,” she said.

They will visit Chinese schools and universities, understand Chinese education system, experience China, and explore opportunities to cooperate.

The program will be specially designed to suit your needs and the expenditure will be shared between Ministry of Education and Confucius Institute headquarter.

Students, during the course of the event, excelled their skills in the Chinese language to perform poetry and storytelling, they additionally performed traditional Chinese musical instruments, Chinese calligraphy, and martial arts.

The competition ended with the winner of the competition, Khalid Hamid Al Hanaee of Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan School, who will travel as the representative of the United Arab Emirates to participate in the international competition for the finals which will be held in China next year.

Second place went to Abdulmalek Al Hakem and Hussein Al Hammadi from Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan School. And in Third place, "Wafa Rohan Khaleghian, Hareb Al-Zahr, and Ruqaya Al-Hassani from Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan School. The rest of the participants received certificates of appreciation.