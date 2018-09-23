UoS, IAEA sign a cooperation agreement

The agreement was signed by, Dr. Walid Metwally, Associate Professor of Nuclear Engineering, represented the UoS, while Dr. Dohie Han, Director of the Nuclear Energy Sector signed on behalf of IAEA headquarters in Austria.

The agreement reflects interest in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy in the UAE, where it enters into unlimited fields such as medicine, industry, agriculture and the environment.

The Nuclear Engineering Department at the University of Sharjah hosted on the beginning of this year a workshop on the simulation of nuclear reactors organised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), attended by 20 nuclear experts from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and East Asia.