UoS opens Arabic Language Teaching Centre in XISU

In his speech at the opening of the centre, Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the UoS, conveyed greetings of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to the president and members of XISU.

The first of its kind centre will be under the direct supervision of the University of Sharjah.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Prof. Al Naimiy said that the opening of an Arabic language teaching centre at XISU under the supervision of the University of Sharjah, represents pride not only because it reflects the expansion of the University of Sharjah in the international horizons in the East, but because it is essentially an important Arab and Islamic inspiration that evokes the Islamic and Arab history when it shone on the ancient Chinese civilization.

He added that the city of Xi'an was one of the major symbols of receiving this true religion and interacting with it. Shaani Province is also a significant humanitarian hub that formed a turning point of spreading the tolerant teachings of Islam among Chinese cultural components and cultures.

He also highlighted the great achievements made by the University of Sharjah under the wise guidance and directives of its president His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

Prof. Wang Junzhe, President of XISU delivered a speech on the occasion in which he expressed gratitude to the University of Sharjah represented by its president His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for its efforts and cooperation in launching such an important project aiming to familiarise Chinese students with the Arabic Language. He added that the Centre is the first of its kind in China to support the Silk Road, urging the first batch of graduates of the Centre to be ambassadors of China to Arab and Islamic states.

After the opening of the Centre, the President of XISU accompanied the UoS delegation on an inspection tour to the study halls at the College of Oriental Studies where the Arabic programme will be held.

The opening ceremony was attended by several officials from UoS including Dr. Salah Taher, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs; Prof. Abdul Sahib Mehdi Ali, Acting Dean of the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; and Dr. Tarek Merabtene, Acting Director of the Office of International Relations at the University of Sharjah. A number of XISU officials were also present at the opening as well as the students of the Centre’s first batch.