Al Qasimia University receives a delegation from Embassy of Republic of Indonesia in UAE

During the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Rashad Salem briefed the attendees on the idea of establishing Al Qasimia University, hailing the unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah and the President of the Al Qasimia University.

Discussing the mechanism of attracting more students from the Republic of Indonesia, His Excellency Dr. Rashad Salem has also briefed the attendees on the University’s various faculties and strategy to be followed during the coming years.

During the visit, His Excellency Dr. Rashad Salem has further highlighted the importance of the unlimited cooperation with all institutions of higher education and the scientific agreements with various prestigious universities.

The delegation comprises Rofita Djamawar, Minister Counsellor Information, Social and Cultural Function , Abdul Mohsen Hazin, Director of International Relations & Students Enrollment Office, and Amin Appa. MA, Consular Dept. of the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia.

For her part, Minister Counsellor Information, Social and Cultural Function ,Rofita Djamawar expressed her pleasure to discuss ways of cooperation with Al Qasimia University, stressing the importance of nominating a number of Indonesian students to study in the University.

After the meeting, the delegation toured the University, where they were exchanged memorial shields.