MOCD hosts forum for services officers for people of determination

Also in attendance were services officers for people of determination at universities, enrolled students who are people of determination and their parents, and members of the Advisory Council for the People of Determination.

The agenda of the forum included a main session entitled “Educating people of determination in higher education institutions: Reality and expectations”, where several examples of expectations were addressed, most notably by services officers and students of Zayed University, University of Sharjah and United Arab Emirates University.

Wafa bin Sulaiman, Director of the People of Determination Care and Rehabilitation Department at MOCD, said: “MOCD seeks to empower people of determination in all aspects of their lives and facilitate their integration into society through equipping them with the competencies required to succeed in the job market and contribute to the sustainable development of the country. Therefore, enabling people of determination to exercise their right to education is among the key priorities for the Ministry. We also work relentlessly to qualify national cadres to support people of determination in the UAE.”

She added: “The insights we gained at the forum will play a major role in identifying the best ways to ensure that the needs of people of determination at universities are met. We hope to help shape a conducive environment for them to pursue their education that complies with the highest international standards.”