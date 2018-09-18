74 student clubs participate in the AUS Club Fair

One of the university's largest events, the fair showcases how student participation in the student-led organizations on campus helps them pursue their personal interests outside the classroom, as well as build leadership skills. The Fall 2018 Club Fair introduced five new clubs this semester: Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers, 495 Collective, IEEE Computer Society Chapter, Chemical Engineering Honors Society and Engineering in Medicine and Biology.

Organised by the Office of Student Affairs, the Club Fair was well attended by students eager to learn about many cultures on campus and to join the participating clubs.

Speaking about the Club Fair, Dr. Moza Al Shehhi, Dean of Students, said:

“Our students' team spirit and their enthusiasm to share their interests and passion is magnified through their creative and colorful works presented at the fair. This event showcases the diverse culture and interests of the AUS student body. We are glad that many of our students value the importance and benefits of engaging in out-of-class learning activities, which is vital for their well-rounded development,” Dr. Moza Al Shehhi, Dean of Students, added.