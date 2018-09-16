CSTC organises a workshop on VAAFT , TEO

The first day of the workshop included a live surgery at Mediclinic City Hospital in Dubai, while the second day was a combination of didactic lectures and hands-on work at the CSTC state-of-the-art wetlab. The highlight of the workshop was that it presented “New possibilities in Transanal Rectal Surgery."

Participants from the Gulf, Middle East, Pakistan and Africa learned the latest trends in this field and theoretical updates on the most recent development in VAAFT - Video Assisted Anal Fistula Treatment/EPSiT TEO - Transanal Endoscopic Operation.

Prof. Ahmed Shokry Hafez, Consultant General Surgeon, from the School of Laparoscopy - Surgical Oncology at Madinat Nasr Hospital in Cairo, Egypt, headed the workshop, along with Dr. Valentina Giaccaglia, Consultant General Surgery at Mediclinic City Hospital in Dubai, UAE. Both experts shared their related expertise on this advanced course.

Both Prof. Qutayba Hamid, Vice Chancellor for Medical Colleges and Dean of College of Medicine and Health Sciences, and Prof. Nabil Sulaiman, Director of the Clinical and Surgical Training Center (CSTC), expressed their appreciation for, and support of this workshop. They also commended KARL STORZ SE & Co.KG, and their Training and Compliance Director Mr. Johnny Kassab, for their support of the workshop and their mission to foster and expand the network of health care professionals in education and clinical training with the goal of increasing effective patient care and a higher level of patient safety worldwide.