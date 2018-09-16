Zayed University, FANR sign MoU on environmental radiological monitoring

The MoU was signed by Prof. Reyadh Al Mehaideb, Vice-President of Zayed University and Christer Viktorsson, Director-General of FANR, at the university campus in Abu Dhabi.

The five-year framework agreement covers areas of academic, scientific, and research collaboration to strengthen and advance FANR’s scientific programmes in radiation measurement and associated environmental assessment and protection.

"We are very pleased to ink an agreement with FANR, which is mandated to protect the UAE's society and the environment from possible nuclear and radiological hazards, and are confident that this cooperation will serve as a knowledge exchange platform," said Prof. Al Mehaideb.

He further indicated a possible opportunity to participate in selected training and workshops related to the tasks performed in the radiological environmental laboratory. "As part of this collaboration, Zayed University faculty and students will be able to attend training sessions as well as complete pre-graduation internships at the Authority. We are expecting that this cooperation will highly benefit the community."

Al Mehaideb pointed out the significance of strengthening cooperation with FANR, which comes as part of a strategic vision that serves development aspirations, especially in the fields of scientific research and training.

Attracting young people to venture into the field of radiation environmental monitoring highly concerns both ends of the agreement. Al Mehaideb said, "We shall expand their academic interest to specialize in this field, both at the undergraduate and post-graduate level, which comes in line with the UAE’s aspirations concerning their future roles within various institutional working environments."

"Protecting the public and the environment from potential radiological or nuclear hazards is at the core of our mandate. Environmental monitoring is one of our core functions that we continuously undertake with our stakeholders to protect our people. Signing the agreement with Zayed University is a milestone that will harness both two entities’ capabilities to cater for the future research and development programme and needs of the UAE," said Viktorsson.

FANR protects the public, the workers, and the environment by implementing stringent radiation protection standards to ensure the peaceful use of nuclear energy and the application of radioactive materials. It monitors the radioactivity levels in the UAE environment through its environmental laboratory, which will be based at Zayed University, and through its 17 monitoring stations positioned in various locations across the UAE.