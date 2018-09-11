HBMSU launches Smart Advising System

This reinforces its position as the first university in the Arab world to adopt a new smart and innovating learning system that represents a key step in the path of smart learning, especially in the move to advise learners and help them in a 24/7 interactive electronic environment.

The university is the first in the region to create a smart learning system that will help learners choose the right pathways and courses to enhance the university's progress in keeping pace with the rapid developments of the 21st century. The new system represents a quality focused initiative that demonstrates the HBMSU's position as the best model for the future of smart learning in the Arab world.

The Smart Advising System is a result of the "Innovation Lab in the Smart Learning Future," which is strategically important as one of the innovative initiatives under the umbrella of the HBMSU to provide a world-class interactive platform to stimulate innovation and establish bridges of communication and creative thinking in smart learning in the Arab world.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of the HBMSU, said, "The Smart Advising System results from our commitment to establishing our pivotal role as a leading centre to envision the future of education in the UAE, by laying the pillars of innovation, creativity in the knowledge industry and adopting a culture of sustainable development, that is guided by the unlimited support and continuous guidance of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of the University.

Through a clear methodology, the innovative system supports the realisation of the "study plan" that each learner must pursue and complete as a requirement for graduation, while also following up on their curriculum in an improved manner using the latest technological innovations and artificial intelligence techniques. This must be in a way that mainly relies on an innovative "smart dashboard" that helps learners take the right decisions and guides them in the process of selecting learning courses and academic programmes.