National Ambulance, UoS launch 2nd year of Emirati EMT Programme

Building on the success of its inaugural year, 30 Emirati students, who passed admission process, gathered for their orientation, which signaled the commencement of the year-long training programme that provides a professional qualification and guaranteed offer of a job as an EMT Intermediate at National Ambulance for all students who successfully complete the course.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of National Ambulance Hussein Al Harthi said, "This year’s intake is much larger than before, which is a sign of the inspiration and commitment of UAE Nationals to support their community. It also recognises the success of the programme we have built and reflects its sustainability moving forward. We continue with our commitment, in line with the UAE leadership’s vision, to provide the nation with well-trained Emirati caliber who are ready to and capable of working in such vital sector."

The year-long training programme, which is being delivered in collaboration with the University of Sharjah, UoS, is designed to provide UAE Nationals in the Northern Emirates with the knowledge and skills to pursue careers in emergency pre-hospital care, and successful graduates will be guaranteed employment with National Ambulance. The inaugural programme took place over the 2017-2018 academic year, with 13 students graduating, all of whom were honoured by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and are now part of the National Ambulance team in the Northern Emirates.

Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, Acting CEO of National Ambulance, said, "Following the great success of our inaugural Emirati EMT programme, we are delighted to welcome another group of UAE Nationals who are keen and excited to join their Emirati brothers and sisters in serving the nation. We look forward to monitoring their progress and development throughout the year, hoping they all rise to the challenge and excel on the front-line of medical emergency service."

Professor Qutayba Hamid, Vice Chancellor for the Medical and Health Sciences Colleges at UoS, said, "We are very happy to host this training initiative for the second year and continue with our contribution in providing the UAE Emergency medical sector with a trained and knowledgeable calibre that will add value to society."

Mayed Abdul Majeed, EMT Student said, "I am very happy to be admitted into this great programme. I am very keen on being able to spend my time in the service of the community. I am sure this will be a rewarding career where I can make a difference by being the first on the scene to save a life or just there to support people when they need it."

Moza Al Metlaei, EMT Student, said, "I feel proud of how the Emirati women in the group before us were able to prove that they could rise to the challenge and be part of the critical emergency medical sector. This encouraged me to join such an initiative. As an Emirati it’s in our blood to help people around us and this is what Sheikh Zayed taught us."

The full-time programme offers UAE Nationals the opportunity to gain the theoretical knowledge and practical experience necessary to take up a full-time position as an EMT with National Ambulance. The programme consists of three modules: a ‘Foundation’ module handled by the University of Sharjah; a ‘Core’ module based on an international academic curriculum; and an ‘Operations’ module managed and led by National Ambulance. Those that graduate from the programme will join National Ambulance workforce immediately.