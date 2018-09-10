UAEU breaks Guinness World Record for largest paper mosaic painting

The painting, created by 532 students of the UAEU, depicts the logo of the 'Year of Zayed' and is aimed at expressing the love and gratitude of UAE citizens to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The painting, which will be on display at the female students colleges, is 10 meters high and 3.125 meters wide. The students took seven months to complete it, using 276,800 paper rolls.

Professor Mohamed Albaili, Vice Chancellor of the UAEU, said the students sought through this initiative to highlight the role played by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in building the UAE, his determination to achieve success and his love for humanity.

Dr. Ateeq Almansoori, Associate Provost for Students’ Affairs, said the students worked for a total of 3,420 hours to finish the 31.25-square meter work.