UoS Medicine College organises a welcome ceremony for new students

At the Beginning, Professor Hamid welcomed the new students and wished them all successes in their study. He also greet His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and stressed that the University of Sharjah is keen to implement the directives of His Highness the President of the University to take a well care of the students.

Professor Qutayba Hamid, Dean of the College of Medicine, congratulated the students for passing the foundation year and pointed out that the University of Sharjah is always seeking to improve the students’ talents and help them to gain the skills that qualify them to discover everything in the field of modern medical education.