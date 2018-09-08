Four AUS Students Chosen for Coveted Hult Prize Competition in New York

Speaking about their brainchild, students Omar Al Khattab (mechanical engineering), Omar Mansour (chemical engineering), Ahmed Yasser (electrical engineering) and Omar Ghanem (business management), said that they are excited and honoured on being chosen for the global prize which attracts more than 100,000 entries from around the world.

Congratulating the students on their remarkable achievement, Prof Bjorn Kjerfve, Chancellor of AUS, said that four AUS graduates who are now finalists for the coveted Hult Prize are indicative of the caliber of research and students at AUS, with guidance from our top-notch faculty.

“I wish Omar Khattab, Omar Mansour, Omar Ghanem, and Ahmed Yasser the very best of success for the finals at the UN headquarters in New York on September 15. American University of Sharjah continues to deliver its research agenda, establishing research institutes and centres, preparing for several PhD programmes, and attracting the best graduate and undergraduate students from across the region and beyond,” he added.

Lauding the students’ initiative, Dr Richard Schoephoerster, Dean of College of Engineering at AUS, said that the AUS creates a conducive environment for its students to work together and come up with such innovative and ingenious projects and ideas.

“This is very much in line with the environment we want to create here at AUS. Where students are trained not only on the technical aspects, but also understand the economic impact, and social impact of what our engineers design and manufacture,” he said.

“This is a great example of the type of students we attract, the strength of our faculty expertise in technology development, and the environment and culture we create here at AUS that includes and understanding of multidisciplinary teamwork, social and sustainable global issues, and the ability to build a business around those ideas,” added Dr Schoephoerster.

Chemical engineering student Omar Mansour said the project hasn’t been easy to get to the United Nations. The first step was to win a competition in which more than 100,000 university students from around the world participate.

“After achieving the first position, we qualified for the final stage in England, where we competed with 42 teams from around the world over a period of six weeks. At that time, a lot of experts and specialists helped us develop the idea of our project. Six weeks later, six teams were selected to showcase their inventions at the UN in New York.”