UoS starts Arabic Language diploma Program for Chinese students

In the presence of a number of dignitaries, Prof. Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah, announced this during a meeting with Chinese students enrolled in the Professional Diploma in Arabic Language, which is supervised by the Center for Continuing Education and Professional Development at University of Sharjah.

During the meeting, Al Nuaimi welcomed the Chinese students and expressed his happiness, stressing that the University of Sharjah has many cooperation with many Chinese universities and institutes.

Lasting for one full academic year, starting this September, with an average of three hours a day, the Program will address the skills of reading and conversation of the Arabic Language, through the study of grammatical and morphological topics practically. It will also focus on the Islamic culture and the history of Islam, by providing the historical information about Arabs before and after Islam.