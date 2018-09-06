UoS starts Arabic Language diploma Program for Chinese students

  • Thursday 06, September 2018 in 2:06 PM
Sharjah 24: In pursuance of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, UoS, to promote and enrich the Arabic language globally, and disseminate the Arabic and Islamic culture among non-native speakers, the University of Sharjah has launched its first diploma Program to teach the Arabic language and the Islamic culture and history to a number of Chinese students affiliated with the Xi'an International University (XAIU) in the Republic of China.
In the presence of a number of dignitaries, Prof. Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah, announced this during a meeting with Chinese students enrolled in the Professional Diploma in Arabic Language, which is supervised by the Center for Continuing Education and Professional Development at University of Sharjah. 
 
During the meeting, Al Nuaimi welcomed the Chinese students and expressed his happiness, stressing that the University of Sharjah has many cooperation with many Chinese universities and institutes. 
 
Lasting for one full academic year, starting this September, with an average of three hours a day, the Program will address the skills of reading and conversation of the Arabic Language, through the study of grammatical and morphological topics practically. It will also focus on the Islamic culture and the history of Islam, by providing the historical information about Arabs before and after Islam.