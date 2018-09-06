UoS receives applications for Diploma of parliamentary work

This comes after the meeting of the technical Committee supervising the Diploma, chaired by Her Excellency Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, in the presence of several other dignitaries.

Around 25 application of female and male candidates will be accepted to join the Diploma of parliamentary work.

Commenting on the event, Her Excellency Khawla Al Mulla has further praised the unceasing efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, UoS, to support the professional programs.

The Diploma of parliamentary work program not only reaps the benefits of cooperation between the University of Sharjah and the Sharjah Consultative Council, but also promotes the culture of parliamentary work.