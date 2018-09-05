AURAK receives ABET accreditation for three degree programmes

ABET accreditation assures that programmes meet standards to produce graduates ready to enter critical technical fields that are leading the way in innovation and emerging technologies, and anticipating the welfare and safety needs of the public. ABET accreditation reviews look at programme curricula, faculty, facilities, and institutional support and are conducted by teams of highly skilled professionals from industry, academia, and government, with expertise in the ABET disciplines.

Currently, AURAK has six ABET accredited programmes: computer engineering, electronics and communications engineering, civil and infrastructure engineering, computer science, industrial engineering, and mechanical engineering. The remaining three programmes: chemical engineering, electrical engineering, and petroleum engineering programmes will be reviewed by ABET during the current academic year (2018-2019).