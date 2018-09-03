Al Qasimia University welcomes 1180 students

Commenting on this, Dr. Rashad Salem, Vice Chancellor of Al Qasimia University, said that the University welcomed in the first semester more than 280 students in their first year, increasing the University students’ number to 1180 students from 68 different countries.

Dr. Rashad Salem has further praised the wise directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to enhance the most effective academic programs, promoting the educational goals of the students and enabling them to keep abreast of the latest developments.