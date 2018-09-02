Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches new brand identity

This identity positively impacts Sorbonne Abu Dhabi’s growth and exposure in the UAE and the region, as it continues to providing the best in Humanities and Science.

Professor Eric Fouache, Vice Chancellor at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said, "The change of the name from Paris-Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi comes as a result of the efforts made by the different parties to unify Sorbonne University’s identity. We look forward to this chapter in Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s journey, as we are positive that this identity will embody our long term mission to attract the most talented students, and support them during their academic journey".

The "S" letter is an open acronym symbolising the journey of knowledge ("Le Savoir"). The curved shape that symbolises the path of the "Seine" river is also a metaphor of passing on knowledge ("Le Savoir"). The dome is an architectural shape that represents the place where the university family meets and meets. By looking at this dome, we recall history, prestige, power, wisdom and excellence.

The colour selection represents the French Flag colors as a tribute for the world-class French Education System. The diplomas awarded in Abu Dhabi by Sorbonne University and Paris Descartes remain the same.