University City in Sharjah receives Chinese delegation

Al Hajri accompanied the Chinese delegation, which is currently visiting the country, on the various services offered by the University City, as well as the scientific and academic institutions that are located in the University City.

During the tour, the Chinese delegation visited the Sharjah Centre for Space and Astronomy and continued the visual materials relating to astronomy and witnessed the center of advanced devices and equipment.

Al Hajri then held a meeting with the Chinese delegation on the advanced services offered by the University City and its promising opportunities.