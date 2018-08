The groundbreaking ceremony drew the participation of Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of ADU’s Board of Directors, Salem Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of Community Relations at ADU, Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of ADU, and Dr. Mohammad Fteiha, Interim Director of ADU’s Al Ain Campus.

The new campus with an overall area of 45,000 sq m will cost AED300 million. Spanning 28,000 sq m, the first phase is scheduled for completion by September 2019.