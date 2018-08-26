Zayed University marks new 2018/2019 Academic Year, welcomes 2237 students

The number of registered students is expected to increase as the number of new applicants is on the rise.

The total number of ZU students in both campuses is recorded as follows, 6543 students in the Abu Dhabi campus 5341 females and 1202 male students, and 4053 students in Dubai 4011 females and 42 males.

Prof. Reyadh Al-Mehaideb, Vice-President of Zayed University, stressed that the university is always keen to provide a high-end learning experience for all its students, to qualify them to excel academically and to acquire suitable skills and experiences to benefit in their lives ahead.

His Excellency conveyed greetings by Her Excellency Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al-Qasimi, President of Zayed University, as she urged the students to commit to the highest standards of conduct and academic excellence, and motivated them to benefit from the level of education provided, and the exceptional services available by the university to develop their professional skills.

“ZU has evolved into one of the premier institutions in the UAE and the region. It enjoys rigorous academics that have earned international accreditation or recognition,” Al-Mehaideb said.

Adding, “It has supportive learning environments with iconic campuses in the two major cities of the UAE, and student services that truly engages and supports students in their academic journey. Its seasoned faculty and outstanding students are continuously engaged in quality scholarly work that is getting recognized.”

This year, Zayed University will offer 23 bachelor's degree academic programs in the fields of business, media, information technology, international relations, humanities, environmental sciences, arts and design.