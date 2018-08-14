We are ready to explore the age of space and Artificial Intelligence, Lubna Al Qasimi

Lubna Al Qasimi said during her video welcoming speech at the opening of the New Student Orientation Program in Abu Dhabi and Dubai campuses, "We've been thriving ever since the establishment of Zayed University in 1998, as well constantly adhere to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and in response to the initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to improve new generations that contribute to the ongoing national development."

We are continuously spreading to meet our country's ambitious aspirations for the future industry, and its wide leaps in the field of global competitiveness, and pursuing the 'Number One' rank in various fields. We must earnestly contribute to the call of our wise leadership, we are confident to enter the Age of Space and Artificial Intelligence, on a communal basis rooted in the values of happiness, tolerance and positivity."

The two-day event was attended by Prof. Reyadh AlMehaideb, Vice President of Zayed University, Dr Mohsen Onsy, Associate Provost and Chief Academic Officer, Fatima AlDarmaki, Dean, Student Affairs Deanship and many faculty members.

For his part, Prof. AlMehaideb welcomed the new students and congratulated them for joining Zayed University, affirming that the university has always been committed to providing a unique and supportive learning environment to encourage its students to excel in their academic performance, overcome challenges, and develop a sense of patriotism and belonging.

“Today you are part of one of the pioneering universities in the region since , Zayed University has received the highest academic and institutional accreditation at the national and international levels,” he said. “Five of its seven faculties have obtained specialized academic accreditation for their programs, which is a major requirement by academic bodies worldwide.”

The Vice-President added that ZU had been encouraging and motivating their students to live a fruitful and productive university life by excelling in their academic performance and participating in extracurricular activities that would challenge them to reinforce creative skills, and strengthen their social responsibility.

"So far, we've honored over 9,000 graduates most of which occupy leading positions in the UAE government and serve their country in various sectors. It is your time to join them and follow their path," he said.

The two-day event displayed an explanatory video about Zayed University and its undergraduate and postgraduate programs. It introduced new students to the university’s different facilities and provided services.

Abu Dhabi Campus welcomed 1418 students, 920 female students and 498 males (including 236 students returning from the UAE national service). Dubai campus received 743 female students. The total number jumped to 10330 Students enrolled in the undergraduate stages at Zayed University.