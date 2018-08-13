UoS students visits Liverpool John Moores University

During the reception, the Chancellor welcomed the students, stressing the interest of the UoS in exchange programs with international universities because of its importance in informing the university students about the programs and disciplines offered by the prestigious universities, also urged the delegation to reflect the positive image and the honorable representation of the University, besides highlighting the cultural identity and cultural and social values of the UAE, adding that the university is working to increase exchange programs in the coming years and increase the number of students.

The visit of the delegation of the University of Sharjah, consisting of 12 students from various disciplines at the University, headed by Dr. Hisham Abdel Halim, Head of Department of Student Activities Deanship of Student Affairs, in order to identify the facilities of the Liverpool John Moores University British programs and specializations offered by the activities of students throughout the academic year, in addition to cultural tours and tourist attractions of the cities of Liverpool and Manchester.