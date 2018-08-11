UHS performs first in the UAE Laparoscopic surgery to Correct Vesicouterine Fistula

The woman had been suffering from this condition since past three months and as her condition detoriated day by day, the only option left was a surgical procedure. World wide correcting Vesicouterine Fistula is considered a complex surgical procedure that requires advanced surgical skill and experience. To the best of our knowledge however this is the first case where such a minimally invasive technical procedure has been employed to correct the condition in the UAE.

It was noted that the 30-year-old woman developed Vesicouterine Fistula (VUF) after delivering her fourth child, through caesarean section at another hospital in Dubai, where an undiagnosed injury led her to develop the fistula. Following her caesarean section, the patient noticed that she was passing urine from her vagina and not through the normal passage. As such, she did a couple of tests and was diagnosed with Vesicouterine Fistula (VUF). After a thorough medical examination, she was advised for a conventional surgery to treat her condition.

While a conventional surgery technique to conduct this surgery would work the same as a minimal invasive procedure, a laparoscopic surgery offers lesser pain, invisible scars, shorter hospital stay, less blood loss, fewer complications, including less risk of infection and faster return to normal activities. In addition, laparoscopic surgery is the most modern, technologically superior and safe surgical procedure performed by highly trained and experienced surgeons. This system enhances the capabilities of surgeons to perform major surgeries by offering greater surgical precision, range of motion, visualization and access. As such, the patient opted for a laparoscopic surgery with UHS.

Over the years, UHS has performed several laparoscopic surgeries for advanced tumours, uterus and ovary problems, which has positioned the hospital as a leading player of laparoscopic surgeries. In addition, the hospital has a special unit for laparoscopic surgeries and 95 percent of the surgeries are performed using the new technique.