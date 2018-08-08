Al Qasimia University Female students visit Sharjah Heritage Museum

Dr. Rashad Salem, Director of Al Qasimia University, pointed out the importance of the students to visit Sharjah museums that to inform them about the past of the ancestors and the heritage of the state and its history and values.

He explained the importance of the visit program, which is prepared by the Deanship of Student Affairs in order to provide students with the history of the UAE and the lives of grandparents to live the past in all its aspects and convey to them a picture of the past and human attachment to this land with its roots and past.