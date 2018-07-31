Al Qassimia University organises design and printing on fabric course

  Part of the design and printing on fabric course at Al Qassimia University
Sharjah 24: ‘Mahara’ Centre at Al Qassimia University in Sharjah has organised a design and printing on different fabrics course. The course attracted 40 students.
One among the vital and modern courses the university organises during the summer holiday, the design and printing course adds the University activities’ agenda aiming to raise students’ technical skills in a new field that represents a scientific and important development in the aspects of creativity.
 
Dr. Rashad Salem, Director of Al Qasimia University highlighted the importance of arts courses in nurturing students’ abilities and competencies in all fields of art. He pointed out that the University is an integrated learning environment that benefits and arms male and female students with all the necessary experiences for life