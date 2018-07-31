UoS hosts Sharjah Sports Summer Camp

During the visit and in an educational gesture, Prof. Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah, honoured a number of distinguished participants in the scandals of the University and took a commemorative photo with them.

The visit included various activities that meet and reinforce the goals of the camp and work to enhance the abilities of the participants and the refinement of their personalities and encourage them to work collectively and belonging to the homeland, after that were defined participants from university and the various colleges and programs and specializations.