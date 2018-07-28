UoS chancellor inspects admission procedures at the university

Accompanied by several officials, Prof. Al Nuaimy inspected the work mechanism of the department where he was briefed by officials about the process of submission of applications using the best modern technology in the field. He also listened to a number of students and their parents to ensure the smooth run of work.

Aisha Bu Khater Al Shamsi, head of the admission department, affirmed that the admission process has seen a considerable progress especially in the e- process of receiving students’ applications.