Graduates gain greater employment opportunities

The MoU was signed at the University campus in Dubai by Dr. Marilyn Roberts, University Provost, and Jean-Michel Gauthier, CEO - Oliv.

Based on the understanding, the later shall provide workshops for university students and graduates in which they will be trained on how to write a CV, introduce themselves in a comprehensive and concise manner during job interviews, tutorials on creating video CVs, and constantly updating CVs using specific editing techniques.

They will also participate in professional exhibitions organised by Zayed University on annual and bi-annual basis, and constantly connect the university's alumni and Student Careers Office to employment opportunities offered in the UAE labour market.

Zayed University shall nominate suitable candidates for vacancies listed on Oliv, these nominations and communications shall be sent to an appointed Oliv placement team member who will perform as the agreed interface between the University and Oliv registered employers. The Careers Department shall support selected students from the “student ambassadors” to perform the role of on-campus liaisons between ZU and Oliv.

Oliv is an electronic platform where new graduates and students meet with companies looking for trainees and staff without experience. Oliv connects them via an account that includes all the basic information of the student, so he or she can view and submit vacant positions. More than 1,000 companies use Oliv to hire university students and fresh graduates.

Dr. Roberts expressed her gratitude for this partnership, which provides both sides with a common benefit in workshops and training opportunities, and helps students to learn about latest job developments in the labour market and improve their performance accordingly.

For his part, Gauthier said, "To nurture the leaders of tomorrow, these types of partnership are absolutely crucial. By working together, we are empowering young communities, solidifying our commitment to nurturing the UAE youth, and creating an exceptional pool of young talent for generations to come.”