Nine Emirati students to participate in Future Medical Stars program

The students were invited to a memorable meeting with Saif Ali Al Qubaisi, Chairman of Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare, and Omran Al Khoori, President of Business Development at VPS Healthcare. The students were congratulated for their inclusion in ‘Future Medical Stars’, and their upcoming trip to the esteemed Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

The program, which has been organised by Al Bayt Mitwahid and VPS Healthcare, with support from Etihad Airways, will see the students attend ‘Knowledge’ at Wharton’s Global Young Leaders Academy, a two-week long program which will be held from 21st July to 4th August. The students will be taught at one of the best business schools in the world by highly respected academic experts including Wharton faculty members. During the program, the students will learn about entrepreneurship, market research, accounting, advertising, marketing, management and public speaking.

Saif Ali Al Qubaisi, Chairman of Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, stated: "I’m delighted to see our students participate in the ‘Future Medical Stars’ program at such a prestigious school. Investing in the development of our country’s youth is one of the main pillars of Al Bayt Mitwahid, and it makes me extremely proud that we’re able to contribute to that aim through this amazing opportunity. The opportunities in the healthcare industry continues to exponentially grow, year after year, and as a result we want to ensure that we significantly increase the number of Emirati’s in our healthcare industry. I’ve been immensely impressed with the students, who have already proved their potential by providing solutions that could benefit the medical industry for years to come. I for one am looking forward to seeing how the students implement their new-found insights once they return."

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare, added: "Healthcare doesn’t begin and end with doctors and nurses; the sector is vast and diverse, with many new opportunities to be explored. Together with Al Bayt Mitwahid, we’ve developed ‘Future Medical Stars’, a program that will be extremely beneficial for the development of our bright students. We wish them all a successful trip, and cannot wait to see them help shape the future of the healthcare industry in the UAE."

Khaled Al Mehairbi, Senior Vice President Abu Dhabi Airport Operations and Chairman of Etihad Airways’ Sports and Social Committee and CSR strategy, said: "By providing flights for the nine students travelling to the US this month, we are playing a role in facilitating the future of our medical sector. The provision of world-class healthcare has been prioritised as an area of national development in line with Abu Dhabi’s Vision. We are proud to be contributing towards this goal through our collaboration with Al Bayt Mitwahid and VPS Healthcare."

The nine students earnt their place in the program by participating in Al Bayt Mitwahid Association (ABM) and VPS Healthcare’s business plan competition, where students showcased innovative business ideas that could help shape the future of the UAE’s healthcare industry.