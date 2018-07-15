UoS strengthens cooperation with the University of Science and Technology in Meghalaya, India

  • Sunday 15, July 2018 in 12:13 PM
Sharjah24: The University of Sharjah, UoS, received a delegation from the University of Science and Technology in Meghalaya, India, in order to strengthen academic cooperation between both parties in research areas in health sciences, business administration, engineering, fine arts, literature and social sciences. The aim was also to support exchange of expertise and training students while encouraging collaborative research between faculty members and students.
Dr. Salah Taher, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs at the University of Sharjah, welcomed the delegation stressing the significance of providing cooperation opportunities by sharing new ideas that encourage innovation and development of the academic cadres that serve the community and the job market. He added that the University of Sharjah is home to a number of research groups that work in collaboration with specialized institutions and international universities. The University also organizes international conferences, forums, and activities during the academic year that aim to strengthen the relations with national and international entities, he continued.
 
At the end of the meeting, the delegation toured the University Medical Campus, the Colleges of Fine Arts and Design, Engineering, and Business Administration as well as meeting a number of faculty members in order to review possible methods of collaboration. They also were introduced to the programs and facilities available at the University of Sharjah. 