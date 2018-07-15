UoS strengthens cooperation with the University of Science and Technology in Meghalaya, India

Dr. Salah Taher, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs at the University of Sharjah, welcomed the delegation stressing the significance of providing cooperation opportunities by sharing new ideas that encourage innovation and development of the academic cadres that serve the community and the job market. He added that the University of Sharjah is home to a number of research groups that work in collaboration with specialized institutions and international universities. The University also organizes international conferences, forums, and activities during the academic year that aim to strengthen the relations with national and international entities, he continued.

At the end of the meeting, the delegation toured the University Medical Campus, the Colleges of Fine Arts and Design, Engineering, and Business Administration as well as meeting a number of faculty members in order to review possible methods of collaboration. They also were introduced to the programs and facilities available at the University of Sharjah.