UoS Accepting Applications for the Study Abroad Program

The program aims to increase the numbers of the UAE national academic cadres at the University of Sharjah and equip them with the skills and tools required to join the University as faculty members after acquiring Master’s and PhD degrees from accredited international universities. This program seeks to use this new fully-equipped UAE national workforce to serve the University of Sharjah and the UAE community.

Prof. Elsiddig Ahmed ElMustafa El Sheikh, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, declared that the Study Abroad Program for the UAE residents of Sharjah has been implemented at the University thanks to the guidance and assistance of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. He added that the requirements for registering in the program include: the applicant must be admitted into an internationally accredited university; must have an excellent conduct; must be under 35 years old; must have received a score of at least 500 on the TOEFL exam or 6 on the IELTS exam; must have received a Bachelor or Master's degree, or the equivalent, with a GPA of at least "very good;” and must have completed or been exempted from the UAE national service requirement.

For his part, Dr. Ahmed Mirza Ahmed Almehdi, Head of the Study Abroad Unit and Associate Professor of Biochemistry at the College of Sciences, added that this program is one of its kind in the region as it allows students to join new programs that serve the University of Sharjah and UAE community as the Study Abroad Unit aims to prepare students to excel in the program. He also addressed the process of selecting the students as the applicant must be fluent in English, free from any other work obligations in order to concentrate on the program, and the student must join the University of Sharjah faculty community upon completing the program and work for a period no less than the duration of their study abroad.