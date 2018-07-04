Scottish Minister of Justice visits Al Maktoum Higher Education College

The programme was organised by the college, as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, who is also the college’s patron.

Dr. Abu Bakr Jaber, Director of the College, said that Yousef presented his experiences and the students asked him questions. Yousef wished the students a happy stay and encouraged them to learn about Scottish history and culture, he added.

Mirza Al Sayegh, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the College, said that the college will celebrate, on 9th July, the end of the third week of the programme, and the students will then head to Paris to begin the programme’s fourth week, in coordination with Sorbonne University in Abu Dhabi. While in Paris, they will visit Sorbonne University and the city’s other highlights, he added.

Al Sayegh stressed that Sheikh Hamdan is directly and closely monitoring the progress of the programme and is impressed with the students and their contributions to lectures and the overall summer sessions.

The current batch of students include 72 female students from 17 universities and colleges, including the Abu Dhabi Police Academy, the Faculty of Economics and Political Sciences at Cairo University, Malay University in Malaysia, Fujairah University, the Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart College, and the Emirates National Oil Company, ENOC, which is participating in the programme for the first time.