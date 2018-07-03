Abu Dhabi University invests AED300 million in new Al Ain campus

Spanning an area of 28,000 sqm, the new gender-segregated premises will replace the university’s current Al Ain campus. Scheduled for completion on 1st September, 2019, the first phase will comprise 70 classrooms and laboratories as well as 137 faculty and administration offices, in addition to state-of-the-art facilities including a gym, a clinic, a food court, a library, and a prayer room on every floor.

The announcement came during a press conference in the presence of Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of ADU’s Board of Directors, and other officials.

Speaking on the announcement, Al Dhaheri said, "Today’s milestone announcement reinforces ADU’s status as a world-class national academic institution. The new campus aims to provide a modern holistic educational environment and meet the growing student demand at a time when the university has earned several international accolades, most notably the third place in Quacquarelli Symonds’ QS World University Rankings 2019 for International Faculty Ratio, as well as entering QS Top 150 under 50 – a list of the world’s best universities under the age of 50."

In closing, he said, "The construction of the Al Ain campus comes in response to a directive by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, and Chairman of ADU’s Board of Regents, to expand the university’s offerings. The first phase of the new premises will accommodate 2,500 students, while upon completion of phase two, the total capacity will increase to 5,000."